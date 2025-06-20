Gqeberha man who chained up emaciated dogs convicted of animal cruelty
A Gqeberha man has been convicted of animal cruelty in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court after he left his two emaciated dogs tied to a pole with no shelter.
Linda Ntleki, 53, was sentenced to pay a fine of R2,000, or face imprisonment of 90 days, wholly suspended for two years, on condition that he did not contravene the Animal Protection Act again during that period...
