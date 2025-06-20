Having a ball in celebration of street dance culture
Multifaceted event will be staged on June 29 in Central
A Gqeberha hip hop dancer is breaking barriers to ensure dance, with all its themes and genres, does not die and intends to revive some of the craft’s heyday performances by hosting “The Renaissance Ball”.
The theme of the event established by Kris “KrissiDance” Swartbooi was inspired by Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and is being hosted by The Keep Dancing Experience, founded by Swartbooi. ..
