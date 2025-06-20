News

Maphazi hailed for her integrity and vision

Premium
By Guy Rogers and Megan Roos - 20 June 2025

Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipality executive mayor Dr Nondumiso Maphazi was honoured on Friday for her integrity, vision, humility — and fabulous smile.

Maphazi, who served as the Bay’s first female mayor from 2006 to 2009, was hailed as an ANC stalwart and symbol of a time when the organisation was united in its drive to develop SA and uplift its people. ..

