Maphazi hailed for her integrity and vision
Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipality executive mayor Dr Nondumiso Maphazi was honoured on Friday for her integrity, vision, humility — and fabulous smile.
Maphazi, who served as the Bay’s first female mayor from 2006 to 2009, was hailed as an ANC stalwart and symbol of a time when the organisation was united in its drive to develop SA and uplift its people. ..
