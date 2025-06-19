Mariannhill family baffled by shooting of taxi owner, son and grandson

The family of a Mariannhill taxi owner who was gunned down on Tuesday evening together with her son and grandson wants answers after the brazen attack.
Tholakele Magutshwa, 54, her son Mthobisi, 35, and grandson Mvelo, aged three, died while some family members were left wounded during the gunfire which left the community of Auckland reeling.
“We really don’t know why my sister had to die in such a callous manner. The two gunmen who stormed her home did not make off with anything so we are ruling out a business robbery,” said family spokesperson Phineas Magutshwa.
A distraught Magutshwa said he was summoned to the crime scene after receiving a phone call on Tuesday.
“We gathered how two (attackers) had stormed into my sister's property around 6.30pm on Tuesday. All the gates of the property were unlocked so it was easy for them to breach the security,” said Magutshwa.
He said the incident coincided with what was normally cash-up time for the thriving minibus business. He said Tholakele was also a loan shark. She died in ICU at RK Khan hospital on Wednesday while Mvelo died on the way to hospital.
“Both my sister and her son had gunshot wounds to the head. She also had wounds to her arm. The toddler was wounded in his chest and in his stomach,” said Magutshwa.
He said the unmasked assailants were unknown and had fled on foot.
He said one of the gunmen went to an outside building where Mthobisi lives and fired fatal shots at him while another gunman went to the living room where they found his sister and the rest of the family.
“It's baffling ... This whole thing does not make sense. No-one in my family has ever told me about their life being in danger, including my sister. Even in the industry in which she works, there was no conflict. We are pinning out hopes on police investigations,” said Magutshwa.
He described his sister as a kind-hearted person who was always generous. Her taxi business had had steady growth since it began around 2005.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Mariannhill have opened a case of murder.
He said the motive for the murders was unknown.
Magutshwa said the trio would be buried on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Mariannhill family baffled by shooting of taxi owner, son and grandson
Gunmen left without taking anything
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
The family of a Mariannhill taxi owner who was gunned down on Tuesday evening together with her son and grandson wants answers after the brazen attack.
Tholakele Magutshwa, 54, her son Mthobisi, 35, and grandson Mvelo, aged three, died while some family members were left wounded during the gunfire which left the community of Auckland reeling.
“We really don’t know why my sister had to die in such a callous manner. The two gunmen who stormed her home did not make off with anything so we are ruling out a business robbery,” said family spokesperson Phineas Magutshwa.
A distraught Magutshwa said he was summoned to the crime scene after receiving a phone call on Tuesday.
“We gathered how two (attackers) had stormed into my sister's property around 6.30pm on Tuesday. All the gates of the property were unlocked so it was easy for them to breach the security,” said Magutshwa.
He said the incident coincided with what was normally cash-up time for the thriving minibus business. He said Tholakele was also a loan shark. She died in ICU at RK Khan hospital on Wednesday while Mvelo died on the way to hospital.
“Both my sister and her son had gunshot wounds to the head. She also had wounds to her arm. The toddler was wounded in his chest and in his stomach,” said Magutshwa.
He said the unmasked assailants were unknown and had fled on foot.
He said one of the gunmen went to an outside building where Mthobisi lives and fired fatal shots at him while another gunman went to the living room where they found his sister and the rest of the family.
“It's baffling ... This whole thing does not make sense. No-one in my family has ever told me about their life being in danger, including my sister. Even in the industry in which she works, there was no conflict. We are pinning out hopes on police investigations,” said Magutshwa.
He described his sister as a kind-hearted person who was always generous. Her taxi business had had steady growth since it began around 2005.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Mariannhill have opened a case of murder.
He said the motive for the murders was unknown.
Magutshwa said the trio would be buried on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News