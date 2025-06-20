Reward offered for information about double murder at waste site

The family of the Gqeberha father and son who were shot dead during a robbery at a dump site earlier in 2025 have put up a reward for any information that may lead to an arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators.
Heinrich Minnie, 47, and his son, Tiaan, 26, were killed at the Arlington Waste Facility in Victoria Drive on February 5.
Since then, little progress has been made in the double murder investigation.
On Thursday, the family announced that they were offering a reward of R6,000.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the case was being investigated by the Eastern Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation team.
He also confirmed the reward being offered by the victims’ family.
“A R6,000 reward is being offered by the family for information given to the police that may result in the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for these murders,” Beetge said.
“Any person with information that could assist the police in their investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071-352-4706, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Callers may opt to remain anonymous.”
The father and son had been disposing of rubbish at the tip in Walmer when they were gunned down in broad daylight.
Tiaan was shot dead while still seated inside the vehicle, while Heinrich’s body was found next to the bakkie.
According to the police at the time, the suspected motive was robbery.
The Herald
