Woodlands Dairy celebrates 30 years of success
In just 30 years, Woodlands Dairy, based in Humansdorp, has grown from humble beginnings as a small dairy processor, with a limited product range, to become the third-largest dairy producer in the country.
To celebrate this significant milestone, the company opened its advanced facilities for a media tour and discussion with executives on Thursday, highlighting how its sustainability journey has progressed since 2012...
