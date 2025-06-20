Young Kwanoxolo fashion designer shares skills with youth
At just 21, Athenkosi Sityebi is not only making waves in the fashion world with his label, AS Designs, but is also sharing his skills to help the youth in his community of Kwanoxolo fight unemployment.
When his parents divorced in 2021, Sityebi made the bold decision to take charge of his life and his future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.