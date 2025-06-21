News

Companies join forces to empower entrepreneurs

By Herald Reporter - 21 June 2025

In an effort to ensure the Eastern Cape’s young entrepreneurs don’t lose hope in aspiring ventures, two companies have come together to provide a host of initiatives honing in on socioeconomic, skills development and financial excellence.

A series of programmes have been introduced by the Hope Factory and SAICA Enterprise Development to empower entrepreneurs such as, Cleopatra Skay, the founder of Gqeberha based CleoSkay Cosmetics...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS

Most Read