'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims

EFF member Mgcini Tshwaku has dismissed claims made by former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu that the party is a cult.
Shivambu made the remarks during a media briefing on Thursday, saying: “There are those who said don’t rejoin the EFF because it’s a cult, and I agree with them.”
Shivambu left the EFF last year to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Tshwaku defended the EFF.
“I’m not deployed by a cult, I’m in a perfect organisation. I know the EFF is not a cult, it’s a democratic organisation and all you have to do in the party is to work and be accountable.”
He criticised Shivambu's leadership while he was still in the EFF, saying he was ineffective.
“Floyd was a big problem in the EFF. Many of us are injured because of him.”
He said Shivambu would often rely on others to do the groundwork, only to appear and request reports.
“I know Floyd was a lazy person. He says he has criss-crossed the country everywhere, but we used to do the work for him and report to him. We were the ones doing door-to-door work, building structures around the country, and he would just come in, want reports and then disappear. When you told him your issues, such as not having petrol or a place to sleep, he would laugh at you.”
Shivambu's exit from the EFF was reportedly due to disagreements with the leadership, particularly regarding coalition talks.
Tshwaku labelled Shivambu a “coward” for not raising his concerns in the party. “He’s a coward. He could’ve raised whatever he wanted to raise in the EFF.”
Shivambu has been making headlines recently after being fired as MK Party secretary-general. While he remains in the party, he announced plans to form a new political party, which he said will be shaped by public consultation.
