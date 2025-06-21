News

Gqeberha woman, 65, kidnapped in Markman

By Guy Rogers - 21 June 2025
Lindsay Knowlden, 65, was kidnapped in Markman on Saturday morning.
A 65-year-old woman has been kidnapped in Gqeberha's Markman industrial node.

Lindsay Knowlden arrived at work at the Markman Market fresh produce market at 6am on Saturday with her husband, when they were accosted by several assailants.

Knowlden's son Greg said details were sketchy but it appeared that his father was attacked and the suspects seized his mother.

"It seems all the attackers were armed.

"My father was hit on the head and they kidnapped my mother."

Greg said the family had not yet received any ransom demand.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.

"The SA Police Service [SAPS] confirms that an investigation into a kidnapping reported on June 21 in Markman is actively underway.

"SAPS appeals to the public for any information related to this incident."

