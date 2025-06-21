News

Kariega resident murdered during local rugby derby

By Tremaine van Aardt - 21 June 2025

Kariega police are investigating a case of murder after a rugby supporter was shot and killed during a hometown derby between Progress and Gardens Rugby clubs on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident took place at about 6:10pm during the match played at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Seagull Drive, Rosedale...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS

Most Read