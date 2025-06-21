News

Lucky locals get a glimpse into fast food outlet’s daily operations

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 21 June 2025

Ever wondered how your McDonald’s burger goes from kitchen to your hands?

Well, some lucky locals got a rare behind-the-scenes pass into the golden arches to find out...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS

Most Read