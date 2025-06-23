EP Rugby bosses to discuss tragedy at ‘Die Hok’
Police investigating deadly shooting of fan at Kariega stadium after crowd trouble forces crunch club match to be abandoned
EP Rugby bosses will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the tragic events that unfolded in Kariega on Saturday when a fan was shot dead after a crunch club match between Gardens and Progress was abandoned because of a crowd invasion.
It is expected that the meeting to thrash out the details of the drama that unfolded at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, known as “Die Hok”, will be attended by EP president George Malgas, the union’s general manager, Mzi Mpofu, Progress president Kosie Basson and Johnny George, his counterpart at Gardens...
