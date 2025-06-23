Gaza photographer finds humanity in every picture
Acclaimed lensman Belal Khaled opens exhibition of his photographs of Middle East conflict at Gqeberha museum
An acclaimed photographer from Gaza is on a visit to Gqeberha where he described each death and injury in the war-torn Palestinian strip as an agony for him.
Belal Khaled, 33, who is exhibiting his photographs in the South End Museum, said on Sunday though he had taken countless pictures of death, destruction and heartbreak in Gaza, each one had a back story...
