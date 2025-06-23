Investors lose life savings as promised high returns evaporate
Hundreds of Eastern Cape residents have been left out of pocket after the collapse of a Gqeberha-based investment operation known as Growing Asset.
The enterprise, which promised high returns through profit sharing, initially paid out to investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.