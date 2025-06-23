New cycling epic links up with vulture conservation
SA’s latest extreme mountain bike competition is spreading its wings by partnering with an Eastern Cape-based vulture conservation organisation.
The 850km Nedbank Gravel Burn race has linked up with Vulpro, the country’s lead vulture protection group, which is based at Shamwari Private Game Reserve, near Paterson...
