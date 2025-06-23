Seeing daughter become an attorney worth all the sacrifice, says proud mom
Thankful for all her domestic worker mother did for her, newly admitted lawyer buys her a house
After 32 years of determination and sacrifice, domestic worker Phumla Mtwebana beamed with pride as she watched her daughter, Siyanda, being admitted as an attorney and notary of the High Court of SA.
Siyanda now works for Bowmans, one of the top five law firms in Africa. ..
