Seeing daughter become an attorney worth all the sacrifice, says proud mom

Thankful for all her domestic worker mother did for her, newly admitted lawyer buys her a house

By Faith Mtwana - 23 June 2025

After 32 years of determination and sacrifice, domestic worker Phumla Mtwebana beamed with pride as she watched her daughter, Siyanda, being admitted as an attorney and notary of the High Court of SA.

Siyanda now works for Bowmans, one of the top five law firms in Africa. ..

