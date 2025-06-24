All systems go for Kirkwood fest

What was empty scrubland a few weeks ago is now an eight-hectare fenced, cleared, levelled and covered platform for the 22nd annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
Community volunteers from across the town have also been hard at work ensuring that the Karoo gem looks its best.
Sunny skies are predicted for the festival weekend, which runs from Friday to Sunday.
Festival highlights include the Walk on the Wildside experience featuring interactive exhibits and activities, agri, outdoor and new vehicle expos, working dog and horse demonstrations, wild rides in the Family Play Park, pony rides, paintball, bungee bounce, pedal-go karting and meeting cosplay fictional characters.
There will be more than 300 specialist stalls selling handcrafted items, décor, clothing and freshly prepared delicacies, in addition to wine tastings and “kuiering” at the Be-Dingus Bar, Dam Duikers Draai, ATKV Kalmeerkraal, Coca-Cola Kos Kraal, Castle Corner, LITEnUP Bar, and Lagerville Watergat.
Visitors will be entertained by more than 30 national stars appearing live on the giant Wildsfees stage.
Friday’s line-up starts at 4pm with Ruan van der Kuil, and Spoegwolf will be the headline act at 9pm.
On Saturday the music starts at 1.30pm with local legend Patrick Lindoor and climaxes with former local Ruhan du Toit and Kurt Darren from 10pm.
Sunday’s entertainment begins at 11am with Wynand and Cheree, and Blackbyrd plays the festival out from 2.30pm.
Lovers of traditional sheep’s head, tripe or a mutton potjie will dine at the Lekker Lang Lamtafel while enjoying traditional Afrikaans entertainment.
The dog and horse demos will be held in the MTN Arena on all three days, along with a demonstration by the SA National Parks K-9 anti-poaching unit on Saturday.
Visitors to the Walk on the Wildside marquee will be able to plan their next break by finding out more about 19 of the province’s top holiday and adventure destinations.
Sarah Baartman District Tourism, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism and Addo Tourism will connect visitors with all the attractions which the area, including the Sundays River Valley, has to offer.
There will also be fossil digs for the young, and dinosaur virtual reality experiences, as well as snake, spider and tortoise demonstrations by Mark Marshall of Sandula Conservation and his team, the Iziko Mobile Museum and the launch of a new tourism product by Small Town SA.
The conservation-minded will be able to leave a message on the Tree of Life, made from recycled cardboard by APL Cartons Packaging and decorated with household waste.
The Herald
All systems go for Kirkwood fest
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
