Deep dive into life of a beggar
Play performed in Plett and heading to Makhanda explores themes of privilege, poverty and strength of human spirit
On the road to the National Arts Festival, actor Sean Higgs decided on a pit stop in Plettenberg Bay at the weekend to stage Beggared in SA to a captivated audience, drawn into a reality where a red traffic light is a good thing.
The one-man play, focused on a beggar’s everyday life as he stands in front of the traffic lights, is based on a true story of a Cape Town resident who lost everything after his divorce...
