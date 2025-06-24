Four NMU students step up to feed the city’s hungry
What started out as an assignment has blossomed into a beautiful display of philanthropy by four Nelson Mandela University (NMU) third-year human resources management students.
The practical assessment with real world application was started by classmates Kwakho Vambe, Hlanganiso Xakisa, Asive Myataza and Gcobisa Pendu, who are using some of their NSFAS funding to provide healthy meals and fresh drinking water to the less fortunate in Gqeberha...
