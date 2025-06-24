Embattled firearms dealer Karen Webb has been granted R10,000 bail after winning her appeal in the Makhanda high court on Tuesday — but she’s not a free woman just yet.
Webb, the owner of now defunct Webb's Arms in Gqeberha, was arrested in 2024 and was refused bail twice by the Gqeberha magistrate's court.
Her lawyer Peter Daubermann then appealed the decision and argued that the charges against her — which include murder, fraud, and several firearms related offences — should not all be joined into one case.
The high court agreed, ruling that the charges should be handled separately.
But despite this bail victory, Webb remains behind bars.
She still needs to apply for bail in the murder case.
The Herald
Karen Webb granted bail — but fight for freedom continues
Image: FACEBOOK
The Herald
