Legal fees over Nqwazi’s suspension cost metro R800,000
Some councillors now calling for city manager’s return to work as costs mount
The disciplinary case against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has cost the municipality more than R800,000 in legal fees.
Nqwazi has been on suspension since February 15 2024...
