A Linton Grange family home burned to the ground after a fire tore through the property early on Monday morning.
The blaze gutted the house in Salvia Crescent, leaving nothing but rubble behind.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no-one was injured in the fire.
“On Monday, at about 6.20am, a house in Salvia Crescent, Linton Grange, caught on fire and was completely destroyed,” he said.
“No-one was injured in the fire and no case was opened by the SAPS.”
The Herald
Linton Grange home destroyed in fire
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao
