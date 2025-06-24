Linton Grange home destroyed in fire

News

A fire gutted a house in Salvia Crescent, Linton Grange, on Monday morning.
A Linton Grange family home burned to the ground after a fire tore through the property early on Monday morning.

The blaze gutted the house in Salvia Crescent, leaving nothing but rubble behind.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no-one was injured in the fire.

“On Monday, at about 6.20am, a house in Salvia Crescent, Linton Grange, caught on fire and was completely destroyed,” he said.

“No-one was injured in the fire and no case was opened by the SAPS.”

