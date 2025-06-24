Police in Letsitele, near Tzaneen, have launched a manhunt for three awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police cells early on Tuesday morning.
At about 5.35am, murder suspects Patrick Mbombi, Thabo Moye Makgopa and Javas Mongwe allegedly overpowered officers on duty and fled on foot, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact detectives commander Lt-Col Mavis Shilubane at 082-469-0900, or the nearest police station or police toll-free number 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Murder suspects in early morning escape from custody
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
