New Brighton jazz legend Feya Faku dies

New Brighton jazz legend Feya Faku died while on tour in Switzerland on Monday.
He was 63.
Speaking to The Herald just three weeks ago, the legendary trumpeter encouraged the youth to invest in their craft.
In a moving tribute on Facebook, Gqeberha activist and businessman Mike Pantsi said the news of Faku's death had left him in awe of the incredible legacy he had left behind.
“Life's journey is a beautiful tapestry of connections, where every meeting marks a new beginning and every parting paves the way for a future reunion.
“Each day unfolds with news that inspires us, be it good or bad,” he wrote.
“New Brighton township mourns the loss of a remarkable son ... an international artist.”
This is a developing story.
