NMU honours 12 alumni for their exceptional contributions to society

From rural classrooms and township rooftops to global boardrooms and international stages, the 2025 Nelson Mandela University Alumni Awards honoured 12 outstanding alumni whose stories speak not only to success — but to the enduring legacy of transformation, excellence and service.
Now in its 15th year, the awards recognise remarkable personal and professional achievements of past graduates who are living the values of NMU and its predecessor institutions.
“This year’s recipients reflect what it truly means to use education not only to rise, but to uplift others,” alumni relations director Paul Geswindt said.
“Their lives are stories of perseverance, purpose and profound care — for their communities, professions, and for the futures they are helping to build.”
The university also paid tribute to the rich legacy of its founding institutions — then University of Port Elizabeth, Port Elizabeth Technikon and Vista University (PE Campus) — each of which contributed to the tapestry of transformation that is now NMU.
Vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa acknowledged the alumni for journeying with the university and for strengthening its networks nationally and globally.
“We acknowledge the foundations upon which our university was established, and we celebrate all our alumni and friends, including those from our founding institutions, because without knowing your history, you cannot find your future,” she said.
“So, we honour these alumni, the professors and vice-chancellors who have built this institution, and the strong foundations on which we currently work.
“We share in their vision and are proud of the values entrenched in building our new-generation university.”
That legacy is reflected in Dr Paul Dalmeyer, recipient of a Special Award for his lifetime contributions to reproductive medicine and medical education.
It is also championed by Khaya Matiso, whose decades of leadership in higher and technical education have opened doors for thousands of students.
It also shines through Hayley Ward, SA’s top squash player; through Atherton Mutombwera, whose biotech start-up made international headlines; and Babalwa Nkwentsha, who is shaping policy and programmes impacting more than 25,000 young people.
The 12 awards presented included six Rising Star, four Achiever, and two Special Awards, spanning fields such as biotechnology, construction, public health, education, sport, finance and youth development.
Hospital pharmacist and digital health advocate Brent Sin Hidge, who accepted a Rising Star Award at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday night, said he was speechless when he received the email informing him of the recognition.
“This award isn’t just for me. It’s a testament to the incredible people who believed in me.
“To my former lecturers at NMU ... you didn’t just impart knowledge; you ignited a passion and saw potential in a young student.
“Your dedication to teaching and your unwavering support laid the foundation for everything that followed.”
He recounted his mother’s sacrifices, the influence of his lecturers, and his hope that his work would help build “a sturdy tree, one whose shade the next generation — including my daughter — can rest under”.
For fellow Rising Star recipient, quantity surveyor and technical director: mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection services lead at AECOM Africa, Khanyisa Mabala, the evening was a full-circle moment.
“I would have never imagined accepting an award like this, in this very hall,” she said.
She also gave a powerful tribute to her late father, who took her on construction site visits at the age of 11: “My role model had already told me I belonged.
“So, when I entered a male-dominated industry, I wasn’t seeking validation, I already had it.”
She paid homage to the lecturers at NMU who “saw something in me long before I saw it in myself”, including her mentor, Prof Gerrit Crafford.
Ultimate Education Group MD and creator of the SABC2 show Ultimate Maths, Shaun Jacobs, recalled the defining moment that changed the course of his career.
“I think it was during my third year; we were sent on an excursion to a rural school just outside Gqeberha.
“The aim was to understand the diversity of SA’s education system.
“What I experienced that day shook me. It lit a fire in me. It opened my eyes to the inequalities so many learners face daily,” he said.
“That one day became the foundation of my mission: to make high-quality education accessible to every learner in SA.
“That rural school visit still comes up in stories around the braai, because it wasn’t just a field trip, it was the beginning of my calling.”
Accepting his award, Ryan Le Roux acknowledged family and friends who had been his greatest support, including Pastor George Georgiou and Prof Jean Greyling for their role in starting the Leva Foundation.
After graduating, Le Roux spent five years playing rugby in Europe, all while quietly carrying a growing conviction that he needed to come home and make a difference.
And so, he did.
He began teaching and coaching until he realised that those he was helping were already privileged and would thrive regardless.
“It was during my time at NMU that these words of Mandela took root: ‘Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity, it is an act of justice’.”
Chapu Chartered Accountants Inc founder Rhangani Mbhalati, who grew up in a village in Tzaneen, uses his firm to create jobs, mentor youth and build economic inclusion from rural Limpopo to Rwanda.
“This recognition is both an honour and a deeply personal milestone,” he said.
