Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of R100,000 to anyone who can help them catch the killer of William Banda, a priest at the Roman Catholic Church in Tzaneen.
The 36-year-old was fatally shot while preparing for a church sermon on March 13 last year.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect arrived at the church pretending to be a congregant. He shot the priest before fleeing in a white vehicle without registration numbers.
Anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the perpetrator should contact the investigating officer W/O Shai on 082 465 2996 or the provincial commander of the murder and robbery unit Col Tinyiko Shilenge, on 071 673 1814. Callers can also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
R100,000 reward for man who killed Catholic priest in Limpopo
Image: 123RF
Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of R100,000 to anyone who can help them catch the killer of William Banda, a priest at the Roman Catholic Church in Tzaneen.
The 36-year-old was fatally shot while preparing for a church sermon on March 13 last year.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect arrived at the church pretending to be a congregant. He shot the priest before fleeing in a white vehicle without registration numbers.
Anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the perpetrator should contact the investigating officer W/O Shai on 082 465 2996 or the provincial commander of the murder and robbery unit Col Tinyiko Shilenge, on 071 673 1814. Callers can also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News