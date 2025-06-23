Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police stopped a vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation at about 5.30pm.
“The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects,” Gantana said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.
TimesLIVE
Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police stopped a vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation at about 5.30pm.
“The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects,” Gantana said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News