Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 24 June 2025
According to police, the suspects opened fire on police members and officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police stopped a vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation at about 5.30pm.

“The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects,” Gantana said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.

