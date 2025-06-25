A man who confessed to stabbing, bludgeoning and robbing his victim after a sexual encounter at the beach in Saldanha has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment by the Vredenburg regional court.
Wesley Snyders will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before he can be placed on parole.
“He confessed he stabbed Erlilo Byl and robbed him of his cellphone after the two men had sex at the beach in Saldanha,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Wednesday.
The attack was carried out in January 2024.
“Byl resisted and did not want to hand over his cellphone. Snyders stabbed him all over his body and Byl fell to the ground. He took a rock and beat him with it. He took his cellphone and ran away,” said Ntabazalila.
“He admitted that though he was under the influence of drugs, he was able to differentiate between right and wrong. He also admitted he intended to rob and kill Byl.”
Byl was last seen on January 14 2024 and was reported missing. His body was found on the beach three days later.
“This had a traumatic effect on his family and friends,” said Ntabazalila.
The defence argued, in mitigation of sentence, that the accused was 18 at the time and his youthfulness should be considered. He pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The court ordered the deceased’s family be notified of the sentence and Snyders was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Brutal beach robbery in Saldanha puts killer behind bars for 25 years
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
A man who confessed to stabbing, bludgeoning and robbing his victim after a sexual encounter at the beach in Saldanha has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment by the Vredenburg regional court.
Wesley Snyders will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before he can be placed on parole.
“He confessed he stabbed Erlilo Byl and robbed him of his cellphone after the two men had sex at the beach in Saldanha,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Wednesday.
The attack was carried out in January 2024.
“Byl resisted and did not want to hand over his cellphone. Snyders stabbed him all over his body and Byl fell to the ground. He took a rock and beat him with it. He took his cellphone and ran away,” said Ntabazalila.
“He admitted that though he was under the influence of drugs, he was able to differentiate between right and wrong. He also admitted he intended to rob and kill Byl.”
Byl was last seen on January 14 2024 and was reported missing. His body was found on the beach three days later.
“This had a traumatic effect on his family and friends,” said Ntabazalila.
The defence argued, in mitigation of sentence, that the accused was 18 at the time and his youthfulness should be considered. He pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The court ordered the deceased’s family be notified of the sentence and Snyders was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News