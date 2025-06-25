News

DA Eastern Cape women’s network chair resigns

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 25 June 2025

The DA’s Eastern Cape women’s network (Dawn) chair and former MPL, Nomvano Zibonda, resigned from the party on Monday. 

On Wednesday, Zibonda said there were issues within the party that led to her resignation...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS
The prosecution and defense rest in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial | REUTERS

Most Read