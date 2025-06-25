Firearms dealer Webb wins bail appeal but remains in custody on murder charge
A judge does not believe the case against embattled firearms dealer Karen Webb is as strong as the state has made it out to be.
This was the finding in the Makhanda high court on Tuesday where Webb won her appeal against the magistrate’s decision to refuse bail on a string of firearms-related charges. ..
