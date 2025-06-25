Gqeberha dad creates children’s books inspired by son
Series aimed at teaching children social skills and daily routines, says Bongolethu Kato
A father and son from Gqeberha are opening windows to other worlds for eager young minds through a collection of newly released books inspired by the toddler to tickle the imagination of his peers with some of their favourite characters.
Bongolethu Kato is an entrepreneur and proud father who has created a vibrant series of children’s story and colouring books inspired by his energetic two-year-old son, Azile...
