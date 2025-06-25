News

Kidnapped Gqeberha mom back home safely

By Herald Reporter - 25 June 2025
Kidnapped Gqeberha mother Lindsay Knowlden, 65, has returned home safely
The 65-year-old Gqeberha mother who was kidnapped in Markman industrial node on Saturday has been found and returned home safely.

Andre Snyman, founder of community safety and crime prevention organisation eblockwatch, which has been closely involved in the case, took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to announce that Lindsay Knowlden had since been found.

"After being kidnapped at gunpoint on Saturday morning at the Fresh Produce Market in Gqeberha, Lindsay Knowlden has been safely returned.

"To the police, private teams, community networks and every person who shared, searched, and stood together - thank you.

"This was a massive team effort. We are deeply grateful," the post read.

Knowlden arrived at work at the Markman Market fresh produce market at 6am on Saturday with her husband, when they were accosted by several assailants.

