Likhona murder accused claims he was in Daveyton at time of child's killing

The Roodepoort magistrate's court has postponed the bail hearing of Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, who accused of murdering 14-year-old Likhona Fose, until Wednesday for testimony from Mnisi’s girlfriend.

Mnisi, 39, was charged after Fose’s body was discovered in Durban Deep on June 2. Fose left her home on May 31 and did not return.

“Her brother, who had spent the night at a relative's house, saw a community message about a young girl's body being found upon returning home. He went to the scene and he identified the body as his younger sister,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said Mnisi has a previous record of attempted murder and robbery and was on parole when the alleged offence occurred.

“The accused testified in court, stating he had no involvement in the incident, complied with parole conditions and requested to call his girlfriend as a witness to confirm his alibi.”

Mnisi claimed to have been in Daveyton, some 60km away, on the day of the incident. Mnisi also offered to abide by court conditions if released on bail.

“The NPA is opposing bail given the severity of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim, emphasising the need to prioritise justice and safety for children,” Mjonondwane said.

