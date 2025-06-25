News

One-woman show takes humorous look at extremes expected from teachers

By Herald Reporter - 25 June 2025

In an era of balancing online gossip groups and real world responsibilities it is natural to get a little frazzled, but one feisty woman is taking it all head-on and theatre lovers are invited to see it all play out in the premiere of Ms.B-haved at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The play, directed by Natasha Sutherland and starring Sue Diepeveen, promises to take audiences on a hilarious journey that tickles funny bones while also exploring themes of trepidation, nostalgia and tenacity...

