One-woman show takes humorous look at extremes expected from teachers
In an era of balancing online gossip groups and real world responsibilities it is natural to get a little frazzled, but one feisty woman is taking it all head-on and theatre lovers are invited to see it all play out in the premiere of Ms.B-haved at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
The play, directed by Natasha Sutherland and starring Sue Diepeveen, promises to take audiences on a hilarious journey that tickles funny bones while also exploring themes of trepidation, nostalgia and tenacity...
