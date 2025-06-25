News

R40m George athletics track officially opened

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 June 2025

A R40m facility to help develop the next generation of track stars from the Garden Route was opened by sports minister Gayton McKenzie in George this week.

McKenzie visited the area to launch the newly built athletics track at the RosemoreStadium on Monday with the aim of affording underprivileged young people in the area with the necessary infrastructure to ensure they are able to pursue their sporting dreams...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Wedding: PROTESTS Erupt in Venice Ahead of ‘I Dos’

Most Read