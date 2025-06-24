SAPS and basic education department join hands to fight school crime

He also raised concern about burglary and vandalism during school holidays, which he described as “not victimless crimes”, that deprive children of valuable resources.
Recent incidents include the murder of four children in Samora Machel, Cape Town, between May 22 and June 11, and the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old pupil from Pretoria East, killed by fellow pupils.
The minister also noted many schools are struggling with serious issues such as bullying, substance abuse and misconduct, which can lead to crime.
“Bullying, drug use, sexual and alcohol abuse have become prevalent in our schools and are a breeding ground for crime in schools,” said Mchunu.
Safety is a constitutional right that must be upheld in all schools and communities. “Policing is not a one department responsibility,” he said, and called for government and society to come together and participate in efforts to make environments safe and resilient.
The newly signed protocol promotes collaboration between schools and their nearest police stations to ensure quicker responses and proactive crime prevention.
“It promotes a community-based inclusive approach to school safety — one that takes into account the lived realities of learners, educators and parents,” he said.
SAPS is also focusing on increased police visibility and has engaged pupils in Gauteng on issues such as gangsterism, bullying and substance abuse.
The department is implementing the integrated crime and violence prevention strategy as part of the protocol to address the root causes of crime.
“We cannot do this without parents; they must be active participants in the fight against crime — starting in their own homes, in their streets and in their communities,” he said.
He assured the public that SAPS is working to improve police stations and improve policing.
“This protocol signifies the continuation of closer co-operation, stronger partnerships and a renewed commitment to the wellbeing of our children.”
TimesLIVE
SAPS and basic education department join hands to fight school crime
Image: 123RF
Police minister Senzo Mchunu launched a new five-year collaborative implementation protocol between the SAPS and the basic education department on Tuesday, aimed at improving safety in schools around the country.
The minister said this was a “shared commitment” between two departments to ensure schools become safe spaces for pupils, teachers and support staff.
“Our country’s future rests in the hands of our children. And as parents we all desire the same thing: that our children live good, meaningful lives,” he said.
The agreement comes as crime in schools has been escalating. According to the latest three-monthly crime statistics, six murders and 80 rapes were recorded on school premises around the country. One of the murders occurred in the Western Cape, a province characterised by gang violence, drug trafficking and illegal firearms.
Mchunu acknowledged crime is rife throughout the country and there are four provinces with high crime levels: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
“Every day our children are enticed into the grip of gangsterism, with false promises of status, money and power, but we all know there is no peace in that life. There is only pain, trauma and destruction.”
He also raised concern about burglary and vandalism during school holidays, which he described as “not victimless crimes”, that deprive children of valuable resources.
Recent incidents include the murder of four children in Samora Machel, Cape Town, between May 22 and June 11, and the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old pupil from Pretoria East, killed by fellow pupils.
The minister also noted many schools are struggling with serious issues such as bullying, substance abuse and misconduct, which can lead to crime.
“Bullying, drug use, sexual and alcohol abuse have become prevalent in our schools and are a breeding ground for crime in schools,” said Mchunu.
Safety is a constitutional right that must be upheld in all schools and communities. “Policing is not a one department responsibility,” he said, and called for government and society to come together and participate in efforts to make environments safe and resilient.
The newly signed protocol promotes collaboration between schools and their nearest police stations to ensure quicker responses and proactive crime prevention.
“It promotes a community-based inclusive approach to school safety — one that takes into account the lived realities of learners, educators and parents,” he said.
SAPS is also focusing on increased police visibility and has engaged pupils in Gauteng on issues such as gangsterism, bullying and substance abuse.
The department is implementing the integrated crime and violence prevention strategy as part of the protocol to address the root causes of crime.
“We cannot do this without parents; they must be active participants in the fight against crime — starting in their own homes, in their streets and in their communities,” he said.
He assured the public that SAPS is working to improve police stations and improve policing.
“This protocol signifies the continuation of closer co-operation, stronger partnerships and a renewed commitment to the wellbeing of our children.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News