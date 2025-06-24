A self-employed mother who bagged nearly R40m in a lotto jackpot plans to secure a better future for her family by buying a home and a car, as well as investing in her business.
“I'm excited to expand my business and buy an industrial machine that will really elevate my business,” she said.
Ithuba, operator of the National Lottery, said there were two winners of the R78,977,677 lotto jackpot from the draw held last Wednesday. One woman has officially come forward to claim her prize of R39,488,838.
According to Ithuba, her winning ticket was purchased at a Day and Night Superstore in Johannesburg with a R30 wager using the Quick Pick selection method.
“I was in shock and complete disbelief when I realised I had won,” the winner said.
The self-employed winner is a regular National Lottery player, often using either Quick Pick or manual number selections.
“I couldn't wait to share the news with my husband — it's a moment that will stay with us forever!” She said.
She plans to continue playing lotto.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“We're thrilled to see this self-employed South African woman's business ambitions take flight thanks to her remarkable win. We wish her continued success in all her endeavours,” Mabuza said.
She urged the second winner to come forward.
“We urge the remaining winner to come forward and claim half of this remarkable lotto jackpot,” Mabuza said.
TimesLIVE
Self-employed mom wins nearly R40m and plans to invest in her business
'I was in shock and complete disbelief when I realised I had won'
Image: Alaister Russell
