Thank you for the music, Feya Faku
Jazz legend dies on tour in Switzerland at age 63
The death of one of SA’s most revered jazz luminaries — the great Fezile “Feya” Faku — has pulsated through the streets of New Brighton, where he grew up.
A flugelhorn and trumpet master, Faku was more than a musician; he was a storyteller, a teacher, and a custodian of culture whose notes reached deep into the souls of those who heard him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.