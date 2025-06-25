What candidates are promising voters in Motherwell by-election
Reopening library, electrification of shacks and fighting crime among campaign priorities
Illegal dumping, the fast-tracking of electrification in informal settlements, and the reopening of the closed Motherwell Library are among the priorities for candidates contesting the Ward 57 by-election on July 2.
The ANC, EFF, MK party, BOSA and Azapo have fielded candidates...
