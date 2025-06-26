Police are seeking the public's help in finding the culprit in the murder of a 14-year-old school pupil in the KwaMfula administrative area in the Eastern Cape.
The girl was last seen leaving for school on June 20. A search was launched when she failed to return home.
“After a joint search operation by police and community members, her body was discovered in a collapsed structure near a forest with fatal injuries on June 22,” police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said.
Forensic investigations confirmed she was sexually assaulted before her murder.
“The case has been transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
“Det-Sgt Malangeni is leading the investigation and may be contacted at 073-636-0890 with information that could help solve the case.”
TimesLIVE
14-year-old girl murdered, EC police seek assistance in finding culprit
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
TimesLIVE
