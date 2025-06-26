Knysna’s Ward 8 by-election trouble-free

The by-election for Knysna’s Ward 8 ran smoothly on Wednesday.
Special voting in the ward took place on Tuesday, followed by the by-election on Wednesday.
The ward was declared vacant after councillor Aubrey Tsengwa resigned from his position in March.
The Masifunde Library and Concordia High School were used as voting stations.
Lindelwa Jacklens said she voted to bring stability back to the Knysna municipality.
“Not having a councillor delays us from getting services, and for councillors to make decisions in the council regarding our needs.”
Six parties contested the ward — the ANC, MK party, Patriotic Alliance, Knysna Independent Movement, EFF and the Land Party.
