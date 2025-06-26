Nelson Mandela Bay metro writes off years of arrears for two struggling NPOs
Emotions ran high at the Maranatha Street Workers Trust on Wednesday when Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha arrived to announce the scrapping of its R3.6m in municipal arrears dating back to 2018.
The write-off forms part of the metro’s efforts to reduce its debtors book, which reflects R18bn in unpaid bills owed by businesses, government entities and households...
