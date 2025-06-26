Nelson Mandela Bay woman safely home after kidnapping ordeal
Lindsay Knowlden dropped off after midnight in Bethelsdorp area
The terrifying tale of a Gqeberha mother who was kidnapped on Saturday, fortunately came to a safe close on Wednesday when she returned home after the almost 90-hour ordeal.
Lindsay Knowlden was kidnapped shortly after arriving at work at the Markman Market fresh produce market at 6am on Saturday with her husband, when they were accosted by several assailants...
