News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Team Turbotronic revs up SpringBots competition

Premium
By Bryan Goliath - 26 June 2025

A group of Eastern Cape pupils have proved their coding prowess after being named the national champions of the inaugural SpringBots competition.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Team Turbotronic claimed the title at a recent national awards function in Sandton after weeks of decoding assignments and challenges ranging from robot design to online team talks...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Billionaire Bezos arrives in Venice ahead of wedding events | REUTERS
NATO's Rutte denies calling Trump 'daddy' | REUTERS

Most Read