The police's Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, Lithaliyanda Ntoni left her home in Luzipho Street, NU10, Motherwell, to go to a shop at about 4.45pm.
She never returned home.
Beetge said she was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants with a purple jersey.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the girl is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
The Herald
Police search for girl, 12, who went missing in Motherwell
Image: SUPPLIED
The police's Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, Lithaliyanda Ntoni left her home in Luzipho Street, NU10, Motherwell, to go to a shop at about 4.45pm.
She never returned home.
Beetge said she was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants with a purple jersey.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the girl is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News