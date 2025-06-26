News

Police search for girl, 12, who went missing in Motherwell

By Herald Reporter - 26 June 2025
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, 12, has gone missing in Motherwell
The police's Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, Lithaliyanda Ntoni left her home in Luzipho Street, NU10, Motherwell, to go to a shop at about 4.45pm.

She never returned home.

Beetge said she was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants with a purple jersey.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the girl is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

