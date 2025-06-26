Swartkops business hub swamped with sewage
Foul flow continues despite being reported to municipality three weeks ago
A crucial Nelson Mandela Bay business hub is under siege from an endless torrent of raw sewage.
Despite being reported to the municipality three weeks ago, the foul-smelling effluent streams threatening to engulf the Swartkops Industrial Park have been left to flow unchecked...
