That feeling when your bank calls ... to tell you you're a multimillionaire

A panel beater who bagged more than R30m in the lotto jackpot draw on June 18 plans to make a significant change in his and his family's life.

“I plan to invest a significant amount of the winnings and donate some to a charitable cause,” he said.

Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery, announced that the second winner of the R78,977,677.80 lotto jackpot had come forward to claim his prize of R39,488,838.90.

The winner said he found out he won when he received a call from his bank.

“I just found out, and it feels absolutely surreal,” he said.

His winning ticket was purchased through a banking app with a R200 wager, using the quick pick selection method.

The winner, who works as a panel beater, said he plays the National Lottery games every week and has never won such a substantial amount of money.

“Though I'm a regular player, the thought of winning always sounded so far-fetched, but I had hope. Now, here I am, a multimillionaire lotto jackpot winner!” he said.

He shared that he first shared the news with his wife.

“I immediately called my wife to inform her of this stroke of luck,” he said.

Further, he plans to explore his passion.

“I love riding my bike in my spare time; this win gives me more freedom to explore my passions without limit.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“Both winners have finally come forward to claim their winnings. This winner is still wrapping his head around his new multimillion-rand status, and we plan on helping him every step of the way.

“This new financial reality can be overwhelming, which is why we are not only passionate about responsible playing, but responsible winning too,” she said.

TimesLIVE