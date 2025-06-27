Meme Ditshego has died.
A statement shared by her management confirmed the actress and comedian died on Wednesday night but did not reveal the cause of death.
"Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time. We ask the public to give them the space, love and time they need to grieve and process the unimaginable loss."
Social media users have been paying tribute to the late star.
Actress Meme Ditshego dies
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Meme Ditshego
Meme Ditshego has died.
A statement shared by her management confirmed the actress and comedian died on Wednesday night but did not reveal the cause of death.
"Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time. We ask the public to give them the space, love and time they need to grieve and process the unimaginable loss."
Social media users have been paying tribute to the late star.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News