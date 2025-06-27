DA launches initiative in northern areas to assist job seekers

Scores of unemployed youth gathered at the West End Community Hall on Thursday, seeking assistance with job applications and tools to help them stand out in the job market.
The launch of JobsConnectEC by the DA marks the beginning of several initiatives the party will roll out across the Eastern Cape over the next 18 months, aimed at tackling the province’s unemployment rate of 39.3% and an expanded rate of 49%.
The youth received assistance with drafting their CVs, were connected to job opportunities, and took tests provided by Action Volunteer Africa to help guide their career choices.
Unveiling the programme, DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said they chose to launch it in the northern areas as it was affected by high levels of youth unemployment.
“We’ve created an opportunity centre by connecting people to opportunities after we realised that many don’t have the tools to do job-seeking basics such as CVs, opening bank accounts or have access to clothing for a job interview,” Knoetze said.
“So we decided to bring all this together, including a Wi-Fi hotspot in our ward councillor’s office.
“We want to roll this out in every constituency and municipality, especially in the rural areas where there’s a complete lack of opportunities.”
Robyn Rautenbach said she had spent five months job hunting after resigning from her previous job for personal reasons.
“It’s been so difficult finding the opportunities and getting Wi-Fi access because it’s so expensive.”
Another unemployed youth, Anita Blaauw, said she had been looking for work for almost four years.
“I’m at a point where I don’t know if there’s something wrong with my CV or whether I’m applying for the wrong jobs, but it has been difficult.
“I understand that competition is tough among job seekers because there are too many of us gunning for the same jobs, but what can we do when you’re striving for a better future for your children and family as a whole?”
The Herald
DA launches initiative in northern areas to assist job seekers
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
